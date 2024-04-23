Vicor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.6 million in its…

Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period.

