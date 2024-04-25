Live Radio
VeriSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 4:13 PM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported earnings of $194.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.92.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $384.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

