Veralto: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported net income of $184 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.34 per share.

