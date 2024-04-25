Valero Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.25…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $3.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.18 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $31.76 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.83 billion.

