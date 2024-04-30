Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 31.54 +21.88 +226.5
2NuScalePwwt 1.90 .21 .88 +.57 +182.3
3Innovidwt .09 .03 .08 +.05 +166.7
4GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
5HippoHldg 25.49 7.75 21.39 +12.27 +134.5
6Sweetgreen 26.45 9.66 22.47 +11.17 + 98.8
7NuvationBio 4.16 1.43 2.99 +1.48 + 98.0
8VistraEnrn 21 78.73 37.77 75.84 +37.32 + 96.9
9VertivHldg 95.70 44.31 93.00 +44.97 + 93.6
10OscarHlth 18.55 8.44 17.37 +8.22 + 89.8
11BancoMacro 10 56.66 24.41 54.16 +25.46 + 88.7
12MariaDB .56 .20 .53 +.25 + 87.5
13TutorPerini 18.18 7.83 16.63 +7.53 + 82.7
14MediaAlph 22.81 10.26 20.25 +9.10 + 81.6
15GaotuTeched 8.42 2.100 6.53 +2.91 + 80.4
16akaBrndsHrs 14.51 7.09 14.51 +6.46 + 80.2
17BBVAArgnt 10.01 7.83 9.56 +4.20 + 78.4
18KellogWKn 24.63 12.32 23.34 +10.20 + 77.6
19NuScalePwr 11.21 1.88 5.80 +2.51 + 76.3
20CheetahMb 1 5.20 1.99 3.91 +1.63 + 71.5
21CAVAGrpn 74.58 39.05 71.94 +28.96 + 67.4
22ArisWtrSol 23 15.31 7.74 14.03 +5.64 + 67.2
23EMCORGp 27 369.53 209.31 357.17+141.74 + 65.8
24DellTchC 24 136.16 74.32 124.64 +48.14 + 62.9
25YirenDigital 5.80 3.02 5.04 +1.92 + 61.5
26ProUltSemi 113.46 48.17 87.68 +33.26 + 61.1
27RoundCanab 48.78 28.61 48.48 +18.30 + 60.6
28BrghtSch 3.23 1.25 2.00 +.75 + 60.0
29SummitMid 29.54 15.56 28.58 +10.67 + 59.6
30GEAerospace 19 166.26 98.61 161.82 +60.04 + 59.0
31HyliionHld 1.96 .80 1.29 +.48 + 58.5
32ReposiTrak 72 17.93 9.66 15.83 +5.82 + 58.1
33PhxNwMed 2.25 1.20 2.14 +.78 + 57.4
34CarvanaA 94.04 40.21 82.92 +29.98 + 56.6
35HeritageIns 11.23 5.51 10.21 +3.69 + 56.6
36Masoniteg 16 132.85 82.29 132.55 +47.89 + 56.6
37SeaLtd 64.70 34.35 63.19 +22.69 + 56.0
38GpoSuprviell 7 6.68 3.33 6.33 +2.27 + 55.9
39DWavQntm 2.44 .68 1.37 +.49 + 55.7
40APAcqwt .05 .02 .05 +.02 + 55.2
41ModineMfg 69 106.01 57.20 92.63 +32.93 + 55.2
42NaviosMar 3 45.88 27.47 43.15 +15.19 + 54.3
43HudBayMing 42 8.85 4.94 8.42 +2.90 + 52.5
44PerimtrSol 17 8.02 3.88 7.00 +2.40 + 52.2
45AmpCannbs 6.45 4.12 6.44 +2.17 + 50.7
46AdSPurCan 4.61 2.85 4.55 +1.53 + 50.7
47ComfortSys 34 335.25 194.30 309.41+103.74 + 50.4
48Celesticag 22 51.12 26.62 44.02 +14.74 + 50.3
49Innovid 2.58 1.25 2.25 +.75 + 50.0
50AnteroRescs 44 34.69 20.56 34.01 +11.33 + 50.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
2B&NEduc 2.26 .18 .20 1.29 86.4
3FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 83.8
4SequansCom 2.97 .34 .49 2.34 82.7
5BakktHldg 2.38 .33 .40 1.83 82.1
6Expressrs 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
7SpiritAirl 16.85 3.47 3.53 —12.86 78.5
8NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
9RubiconTcrs 1.95 .29 .42 1.43 77.1
10CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
11BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
12SOSLtd 5.27 1.05 1.18 3.42 74.3
13NYCmtyBcp 1 10.62 1.70 2.65 7.58 74.1
14PinstrpHldg 12.00 2.71 3.00 7.90 72.5
15SunnovaEn 15.61 3.52 4.21 —11.04 72.4
16ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
17SurfAirMobn 1.55 .38 .45 1.10 71.2
18SoloBrandA 6.23 1.74 1.88 4.28 69.5
19AmerWell 1.56 .50 .51 .98 65.7
20AmpriusTch 5.29 1.56 1.87 3.42 64.7
21VirginGalac 2.54 .70 .87 1.58 64.5
22NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
23OrigBARKwt .07 .02 .03 .04 63.2
24ContainerStore 2.46 .83 .84 1.44 63.1
25DirElAutVrs 43.00 14.37 17.48 —27.40 61.1
26CanoHlthrs 6.03 1.74 2.30 3.57 60.8
27SESAIwt .19 .03 .07 .11 60.7
28LLFlooring 3.99 1.46 1.58 2.32 59.5
29BanyanAcwt .49 .15 .15 .22 59.3
30Skillsoftrs 17.90 5.09 7.19 —10.39 59.1
31Medifast 3 70.58 26.02 27.53 —39.69 59.0
32FinofAm 1.11 .45 .48 .62 56.4
33agilonhlth 13.28 4.41 5.50 7.05 56.2
34fuboTV 3.22 1.20 1.42 1.76 55.3
35GCTSemic 13.76 3.80 4.72 5.84 55.3
36MultiPlan 1.46 .53 .65 .79 54.9
37BigLots 1 8.29 3.13 3.52 4.27 54.8
38Chegg 11.47 5.11 5.17 6.19 54.5
39DouglEllim 3.02 1.15 1.36 1.59 53.9
40AmpriusTcwt .45 .15 .18 .21 53.8
41Renren 1.04 .44 .45 .52 53.6
42ProNatGass 40.70 12.28 13.36 —15.08 53.0
43StemInc 3.100 1.46 1.84 2.04 52.6
44AMCEntArs 6.33 2.38 2.93 3.19 52.1
45NevroCorp 21.74 10.54 10.58 —10.94 50.8
46CompassMin 25.52 11.85 12.45 —12.87 50.8
47BattrFutAcwt .12 .04 .05 .05 50.0
48Entravision 10 4.41 1.33 2.09 2.08 49.9
49LionElectric 90 1.99 .88 .90 .87 49.2
50Enviva 1.23 .25 .51 .49 48.8
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up