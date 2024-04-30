UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|31.54
|+21.88
|+226.5
|2NuScalePwwt
|1.90
|.21
|.88
|+.57
|+182.3
|3Innovidwt
|.09
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+166.7
|4GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|5HippoHldg
|25.49
|7.75
|21.39
|+12.27
|+134.5
|6Sweetgreen
|26.45
|9.66
|22.47
|+11.17
|+
|98.8
|7NuvationBio
|4.16
|1.43
|2.99
|+1.48
|+
|98.0
|8VistraEnrn
|21
|78.73
|37.77
|75.84
|+37.32
|+
|96.9
|9VertivHldg
|95.70
|44.31
|93.00
|+44.97
|+
|93.6
|10OscarHlth
|18.55
|8.44
|17.37
|+8.22
|+
|89.8
|11BancoMacro
|10
|56.66
|24.41
|54.16
|+25.46
|+
|88.7
|12MariaDB
|.56
|.20
|.53
|+.25
|+
|87.5
|13TutorPerini
|18.18
|7.83
|16.63
|+7.53
|+
|82.7
|14MediaAlph
|22.81
|10.26
|20.25
|+9.10
|+
|81.6
|15GaotuTeched
|8.42
|2.100
|6.53
|+2.91
|+
|80.4
|16akaBrndsHrs
|14.51
|7.09
|14.51
|+6.46
|+
|80.2
|17BBVAArgnt
|10.01
|7.83
|9.56
|+4.20
|+
|78.4
|18KellogWKn
|24.63
|12.32
|23.34
|+10.20
|+
|77.6
|19NuScalePwr
|11.21
|1.88
|5.80
|+2.51
|+
|76.3
|20CheetahMb
|1
|5.20
|1.99
|3.91
|+1.63
|+
|71.5
|21CAVAGrpn
|74.58
|39.05
|71.94
|+28.96
|+
|67.4
|22ArisWtrSol
|23
|15.31
|7.74
|14.03
|+5.64
|+
|67.2
|23EMCORGp
|27
|369.53
|209.31
|357.17+141.74
|+
|65.8
|24DellTchC
|24
|136.16
|74.32
|124.64
|+48.14
|+
|62.9
|25YirenDigital
|5.80
|3.02
|5.04
|+1.92
|+
|61.5
|26ProUltSemi
|113.46
|48.17
|87.68
|+33.26
|+
|61.1
|27RoundCanab
|48.78
|28.61
|48.48
|+18.30
|+
|60.6
|28BrghtSch
|3.23
|1.25
|2.00
|+.75
|+
|60.0
|29SummitMid
|29.54
|15.56
|28.58
|+10.67
|+
|59.6
|30GEAerospace
|19
|166.26
|98.61
|161.82
|+60.04
|+
|59.0
|31HyliionHld
|1.96
|.80
|1.29
|+.48
|+
|58.5
|32ReposiTrak
|72
|17.93
|9.66
|15.83
|+5.82
|+
|58.1
|33PhxNwMed
|2.25
|1.20
|2.14
|+.78
|+
|57.4
|34CarvanaA
|94.04
|40.21
|82.92
|+29.98
|+
|56.6
|35HeritageIns
|11.23
|5.51
|10.21
|+3.69
|+
|56.6
|36Masoniteg
|16
|132.85
|82.29
|132.55
|+47.89
|+
|56.6
|37SeaLtd
|64.70
|34.35
|63.19
|+22.69
|+
|56.0
|38GpoSuprviell
|7
|6.68
|3.33
|6.33
|+2.27
|+
|55.9
|39DWavQntm
|2.44
|.68
|1.37
|+.49
|+
|55.7
|40APAcqwt
|.05
|.02
|.05
|+.02
|+
|55.2
|41ModineMfg
|69
|106.01
|57.20
|92.63
|+32.93
|+
|55.2
|42NaviosMar
|3
|45.88
|27.47
|43.15
|+15.19
|+
|54.3
|43HudBayMing
|42
|8.85
|4.94
|8.42
|+2.90
|+
|52.5
|44PerimtrSol
|17
|8.02
|3.88
|7.00
|+2.40
|+
|52.2
|45AmpCannbs
|6.45
|4.12
|6.44
|+2.17
|+
|50.7
|46AdSPurCan
|4.61
|2.85
|4.55
|+1.53
|+
|50.7
|47ComfortSys
|34
|335.25
|194.30
|309.41+103.74
|+
|50.4
|48Celesticag
|22
|51.12
|26.62
|44.02
|+14.74
|+
|50.3
|49Innovid
|2.58
|1.25
|2.25
|+.75
|+
|50.0
|50AnteroRescs
|44
|34.69
|20.56
|34.01
|+11.33
|+
|50.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|2B&NEduc
|2.26
|.18
|.20
|—
|1.29
|—
|86.4
|3FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|83.8
|4SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|.49
|—
|2.34
|—
|82.7
|5BakktHldg
|2.38
|.33
|.40
|—
|1.83
|—
|82.1
|6Expressrs
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|7SpiritAirl
|16.85
|3.47
|3.53
|—12.86
|—
|78.5
|8NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|9RubiconTcrs
|1.95
|.29
|.42
|—
|1.43
|—
|77.1
|10CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|11BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|12SOSLtd
|5.27
|1.05
|1.18
|—
|3.42
|—
|74.3
|13NYCmtyBcp
|1
|10.62
|1.70
|2.65
|—
|7.58
|—
|74.1
|14PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|2.71
|3.00
|—
|7.90
|—
|72.5
|15SunnovaEn
|15.61
|3.52
|4.21
|—11.04
|—
|72.4
|16ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|17SurfAirMobn
|1.55
|.38
|.45
|—
|1.10
|—
|71.2
|18SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.74
|1.88
|—
|4.28
|—
|69.5
|19AmerWell
|1.56
|.50
|.51
|—
|.98
|—
|65.7
|20AmpriusTch
|5.29
|1.56
|1.87
|—
|3.42
|—
|64.7
|21VirginGalac
|2.54
|.70
|.87
|—
|1.58
|—
|64.5
|22NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|23OrigBARKwt
|.07
|.02
|.03
|—
|.04
|—
|63.2
|24ContainerStore
|2.46
|.83
|.84
|—
|1.44
|—
|63.1
|25DirElAutVrs
|43.00
|14.37
|17.48
|—27.40
|—
|61.1
|26CanoHlthrs
|6.03
|1.74
|2.30
|—
|3.57
|—
|60.8
|27SESAIwt
|.19
|.03
|.07
|—
|.11
|—
|60.7
|28LLFlooring
|3.99
|1.46
|1.58
|—
|2.32
|—
|59.5
|29BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.15
|.15
|—
|.22
|—
|59.3
|30Skillsoftrs
|17.90
|5.09
|7.19
|—10.39
|—
|59.1
|31Medifast
|3
|70.58
|26.02
|27.53
|—39.69
|—
|59.0
|32FinofAm
|1.11
|.45
|.48
|—
|.62
|—
|56.4
|33agilonhlth
|13.28
|4.41
|5.50
|—
|7.05
|—
|56.2
|34fuboTV
|3.22
|1.20
|1.42
|—
|1.76
|—
|55.3
|35GCTSemic
|13.76
|3.80
|4.72
|—
|5.84
|—
|55.3
|36MultiPlan
|1.46
|.53
|.65
|—
|.79
|—
|54.9
|37BigLots
|1
|8.29
|3.13
|3.52
|—
|4.27
|—
|54.8
|38Chegg
|11.47
|5.11
|5.17
|—
|6.19
|—
|54.5
|39DouglEllim
|3.02
|1.15
|1.36
|—
|1.59
|—
|53.9
|40AmpriusTcwt
|.45
|.15
|.18
|—
|.21
|—
|53.8
|41Renren
|1.04
|.44
|.45
|—
|.52
|—
|53.6
|42ProNatGass
|40.70
|12.28
|13.36
|—15.08
|—
|53.0
|43StemInc
|3.100
|1.46
|1.84
|—
|2.04
|—
|52.6
|44AMCEntArs
|6.33
|2.38
|2.93
|—
|3.19
|—
|52.1
|45NevroCorp
|21.74
|10.54
|10.58
|—10.94
|—
|50.8
|46CompassMin
|25.52
|11.85
|12.45
|—12.87
|—
|50.8
|47BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.04
|.05
|—
|.05
|—
|50.0
|48Entravision
|10
|4.41
|1.33
|2.09
|—
|2.08
|—
|49.9
|49LionElectric
|90
|1.99
|.88
|.90
|—
|.87
|—
|49.2
|50Enviva
|1.23
|.25
|.51
|—
|.49
|—
|48.8
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.