UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|2IsoRay
|1.77
|.38
|1.68
|+1.28
|+317.9
|3MAIABiotc
|3.59
|.99
|2.93
|+1.76
|+150.4
|4LairdSuper
|3.48
|.71
|1.94
|+1.03
|+113.2
|5RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.68
|+.35
|+106.1
|6IndiaGlCap
|.91
|.27
|.54
|+.26
|+
|93.6
|7SupDrillPdts
|43
|1.34
|.69
|1.29
|+.58
|+
|80.7
|8TasekoM
|2.71
|1.27
|2.46
|+1.06
|+
|75.7
|9BiomX
|.86
|.19
|.48
|+.20
|+
|71.1
|10GalianoGld
|7
|1.73
|.80
|1.60
|+.66
|+
|70.2
|11vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|1.39
|2.31
|+.90
|+
|63.8
|12Electromed
|39
|17.85
|9.81
|17.39
|+6.48
|+
|59.4
|13GranTrragrs
|18
|9.04
|4.72
|8.64
|+3.00
|+
|53.2
|14MultiWays
|.39
|.20
|.34
|+.12
|+
|52.4
|15BiomXun
|.82
|.05
|.37
|+.12
|+
|47.6
|16BitNileHlpfD
|24.47
|17.25
|24.10
|+7.10
|+
|41.8
|17AvinoSlv&Gg
|.88
|.44
|.73
|+.21
|+
|39.5
|18SolitarioRes
|.79
|.43
|.78
|+.22
|+
|38.4
|19AustinGold
|1.66
|.62
|1.02
|+.28
|+
|37.8
|20RaMedSys
|.75
|.37
|.55
|+.15
|+
|35.9
|21MexcoEngy
|14
|16.52
|9.02
|12.40
|+3.27
|+
|35.8
|22EspeyMfg
|14
|27.32
|17.97
|25.30
|+6.60
|+
|35.3
|23IdahoStrRs
|71
|9.71
|5.66
|8.51
|+2.18
|+
|34.4
|24Stereotaxis
|3.29
|1.72
|2.35
|+.60
|+
|34.3
|25MarygoldCos
|1.49
|.78
|1.40
|+.34
|+
|32.1
|26Ashford
|4.98
|1.91
|4.84
|+1.16
|+
|31.5
|27RingEnergy
|2
|2.20
|1.25
|1.90
|+.44
|+
|30.1
|28DecisPtSyst
|9.26
|5.68
|8.05
|+1.79
|+
|28.6
|29KnowLabs
|.92
|.37
|.65
|+.15
|+
|28.5
|30AmShared
|43
|3.25
|2.37
|3.05
|+.67
|+
|28.0
|31IncOpporRI
|25
|17.82
|13.11
|17.00
|+3.60
|+
|26.9
|32ObsidEngy
|9
|9.07
|6.26
|8.57
|+1.79
|+
|26.4
|33TrinityPlace
|.38
|.08
|.14
|+.03
|+
|26.1
|34FriedmanInds
|8
|19.52
|15.01
|19.43
|+3.97
|+
|25.7
|35VolitionRX
|1.23
|.57
|.90
|+.18
|+
|25.5
|36AmbowEdurs
|6.30
|1.12
|1.73
|+.35
|+
|25.4
|37iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|1.71
|+.34
|+
|24.8
|38CompxIntl
|17
|39.91
|20.62
|31.49
|+6.21
|+
|24.6
|391847Hldgrs
|4.21
|1.05
|2.45
|+.47
|+
|23.7
|40GoldResource
|.71
|.22
|.46
|+.08
|+
|22.3
|41Trio-Tech
|30
|6.86
|4.92
|6.20
|+1.13
|+
|22.3
|42Pedevco
|1.05
|.61
|.93
|+.16
|+
|20.8
|43ImperOilg
|11
|74.58
|54.58
|68.95
|+11.76
|+
|20.6
|44BluerckHm
|17.34
|13.36
|16.83
|+2.84
|+
|20.3
|45NewConceptEn
|1.67
|.96
|1.20
|+.20
|+
|20.0
|46SilvrcupMet
|22
|3.98
|2.22
|3.15
|+.52
|+
|19.8
|47NewGoldg
|1.94
|1.09
|1.74
|+.28
|+
|19.2
|48BarnwellInd
|2.99
|2.15
|2.89
|+.46
|+
|18.7
|49MAGSilverg
|13.25
|8.20
|12.28
|+1.87
|+
|18.0
|50NanoViricid
|1.50
|1.01
|1.20
|+.18
|+
|17.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|4.28
|2.87
|3.19—760696.81
|—
|100.0
|2Oragenics
|7.74
|1.00
|1.04
|—
|4.59
|—
|81.6
|3SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.26
|.26
|—
|.87
|—
|77.0
|4Azitran
|2.28
|.16
|.22
|—
|.70
|—
|75.9
|5Northannn
|1.64
|.43
|.45
|—
|1.04
|—
|69.8
|6AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|7LoopMedia
|.100
|.25
|.31
|—
|.69
|—
|69.3
|8ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.60
|.75
|—
|1.63
|—
|68.5
|9BMTechwt
|.05
|.01
|.01
|—
|.02
|—
|67.6
|10AgEaglAerrs
|1.50
|.60
|.69
|—
|1.41
|—
|67.1
|11DeltaApparel
|8.00
|2.35
|2.35
|—
|4.78
|—
|67.0
|12PlanetGreen
|.58
|.16
|.21
|—
|.28
|—
|58.1
|13ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.15
|.19
|—
|.25
|—
|56.4
|14PalatinTch
|5.65
|1.46
|1.86
|—
|2.12
|—
|53.3
|15EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.53
|5.18
|—
|5.81
|—
|52.9
|16ComstockM
|3
|.58
|.28
|.28
|—
|.27
|—
|49.3
|17MoviMage
|.96
|.43
|.50
|—
|.45
|—
|47.2
|18BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|4.15
|5.32
|—
|4.66
|—
|46.7
|19BattalionOil
|9.66
|5.03
|5.13
|—
|4.48
|—
|46.6
|20AEONBioph
|17.17
|3.74
|3.85
|—
|3.35
|—
|46.5
|21Cel-Sci
|3.08
|1.39
|1.46
|—
|1.26
|—
|46.3
|22BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.39
|2.56
|—
|2.13
|—
|45.4
|23AultAllncers
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|24Tellurian
|1.02
|.36
|.43
|—
|.33
|—
|43.1
|25GeniusGrp
|.70
|.24
|.38
|—
|.29
|—
|43.0
|26OceanPwr
|.37
|.18
|.19
|—
|.12
|—
|38.9
|27Southlndwt
|.53
|.19
|.26
|—
|.16
|—
|37.4
|28FrshVineW
|1.06
|.54
|.57
|—
|.34
|—
|37.4
|29GeeGroupInc
|4
|.51
|.30
|.31
|—
|.19
|—
|37.2
|30IssuerDirect
|14
|19.03
|11.31
|11.58
|—
|6.56
|—
|36.2
|31ProtalixBio
|1.85
|1.09
|1.14
|—
|.64
|—
|36.0
|32MyomoInc
|5.17
|2.51
|3.27
|—
|1.74
|—
|34.7
|33SunLinkHlth
|.98
|.60
|.61
|—
|.32
|—
|34.6
|34Globalstar
|2.13
|1.22
|1.29
|—
|.65
|—
|33.5
|35i80Gold
|1.81
|1.15
|1.18
|—
|.58
|—
|33.0
|36AltisrceAssts
|1
|5.69
|2.75
|2.81
|—
|1.33
|—
|32.1
|37PowerREIT
|1
|.84
|.40
|.45
|—
|.20
|—
|30.8
|38Sifco
|4.17
|2.87
|3.14
|—
|1.40
|—
|30.7
|39InfuSystem
|10.58
|7.42
|7.51
|—
|3.03
|—
|28.7
|40EngyFuelsgrs
|8
|8.21
|5.16
|5.18
|—
|2.01
|—
|28.0
|41CamberEnrs
|.26
|.15
|.17
|—
|.06
|—
|27.6
|42FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.85
|1.86
|—
|.70
|—
|27.3
|43TompkinsFncl
|46
|60.55
|43.09
|43.98
|—16.25
|—
|27.0
|44RadiantLogis
|5
|6.66
|4.85
|4.94
|—
|1.70
|—
|25.6
|45PineapplFinl
|2.14
|1.20
|1.36
|—
|.44
|—
|24.3
|46ITTechPck
|.37
|.20
|.24
|—
|.08
|—
|24.2
|47PowrREITpfA
|3.81
|2.51
|2.51
|—
|.74
|—
|22.8
|48AsensusSrg
|.38
|.21
|.25
|—
|.07
|—
|22.6
|49NovaGoldg
|3.89
|2.23
|2.90
|—
|.84
|—
|22.5
|50BMTech
|2.33
|1.45
|1.59
|—
|.46
|—
|22.4
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.