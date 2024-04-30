Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 6:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
2IsoRay 1.77 .38 1.68 +1.28 +317.9
3MAIABiotc 3.59 .99 2.93 +1.76 +150.4
4LairdSuper 3.48 .71 1.94 +1.03 +113.2
5RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .68 +.35 +106.1
6IndiaGlCap .91 .27 .54 +.26 + 93.6
7SupDrillPdts 43 1.34 .69 1.29 +.58 + 80.7
8TasekoM 2.71 1.27 2.46 +1.06 + 75.7
9BiomX .86 .19 .48 +.20 + 71.1
10GalianoGld 7 1.73 .80 1.60 +.66 + 70.2
11vjAerocentry 1 4.48 1.39 2.31 +.90 + 63.8
12Electromed 39 17.85 9.81 17.39 +6.48 + 59.4
13GranTrragrs 18 9.04 4.72 8.64 +3.00 + 53.2
14MultiWays .39 .20 .34 +.12 + 52.4
15BiomXun .82 .05 .37 +.12 + 47.6
16BitNileHlpfD 24.47 17.25 24.10 +7.10 + 41.8
17AvinoSlv&Gg .88 .44 .73 +.21 + 39.5
18SolitarioRes .79 .43 .78 +.22 + 38.4
19AustinGold 1.66 .62 1.02 +.28 + 37.8
20RaMedSys .75 .37 .55 +.15 + 35.9
21MexcoEngy 14 16.52 9.02 12.40 +3.27 + 35.8
22EspeyMfg 14 27.32 17.97 25.30 +6.60 + 35.3
23IdahoStrRs 71 9.71 5.66 8.51 +2.18 + 34.4
24Stereotaxis 3.29 1.72 2.35 +.60 + 34.3
25MarygoldCos 1.49 .78 1.40 +.34 + 32.1
26Ashford 4.98 1.91 4.84 +1.16 + 31.5
27RingEnergy 2 2.20 1.25 1.90 +.44 + 30.1
28DecisPtSyst 9.26 5.68 8.05 +1.79 + 28.6
29KnowLabs .92 .37 .65 +.15 + 28.5
30AmShared 43 3.25 2.37 3.05 +.67 + 28.0
31IncOpporRI 25 17.82 13.11 17.00 +3.60 + 26.9
32ObsidEngy 9 9.07 6.26 8.57 +1.79 + 26.4
33TrinityPlace .38 .08 .14 +.03 + 26.1
34FriedmanInds 8 19.52 15.01 19.43 +3.97 + 25.7
35VolitionRX 1.23 .57 .90 +.18 + 25.5
36AmbowEdurs 6.30 1.12 1.73 +.35 + 25.4
37iBiors 4.98 1.02 1.71 +.34 + 24.8
38CompxIntl 17 39.91 20.62 31.49 +6.21 + 24.6
391847Hldgrs 4.21 1.05 2.45 +.47 + 23.7
40GoldResource .71 .22 .46 +.08 + 22.3
41Trio-Tech 30 6.86 4.92 6.20 +1.13 + 22.3
42Pedevco 1.05 .61 .93 +.16 + 20.8
43ImperOilg 11 74.58 54.58 68.95 +11.76 + 20.6
44BluerckHm 17.34 13.36 16.83 +2.84 + 20.3
45NewConceptEn 1.67 .96 1.20 +.20 + 20.0
46SilvrcupMet 22 3.98 2.22 3.15 +.52 + 19.8
47NewGoldg 1.94 1.09 1.74 +.28 + 19.2
48BarnwellInd 2.99 2.15 2.89 +.46 + 18.7
49MAGSilverg 13.25 8.20 12.28 +1.87 + 18.0
50NanoViricid 1.50 1.01 1.20 +.18 + 17.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 4.28 2.87 3.19—760696.81 100.0
2Oragenics 7.74 1.00 1.04 4.59 81.6
3SignDaySprn 1.53 .26 .26 .87 77.0
4Azitran 2.28 .16 .22 .70 75.9
5Northannn 1.64 .43 .45 1.04 69.8
6AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
7LoopMedia .100 .25 .31 .69 69.3
8ArenaGpHl 2.81 .60 .75 1.63 68.5
9BMTechwt .05 .01 .01 .02 67.6
10AgEaglAerrs 1.50 .60 .69 1.41 67.1
11DeltaApparel 8.00 2.35 2.35 4.78 67.0
12PlanetGreen .58 .16 .21 .28 58.1
13ScorpiusHld .53 .15 .19 .25 56.4
14PalatinTch 5.65 1.46 1.86 2.12 53.3
15EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.53 5.18 5.81 52.9
16ComstockM 3 .58 .28 .28 .27 49.3
17MoviMage .96 .43 .50 .45 47.2
18BettrChoicrs 10.66 4.15 5.32 4.66 46.7
19BattalionOil 9.66 5.03 5.13 4.48 46.6
20AEONBioph 17.17 3.74 3.85 3.35 46.5
21Cel-Sci 3.08 1.39 1.46 1.26 46.3
22BirksGroup 4.80 2.39 2.56 2.13 45.4
23AultAllncers 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
24Tellurian 1.02 .36 .43 .33 43.1
25GeniusGrp .70 .24 .38 .29 43.0
26OceanPwr .37 .18 .19 .12 38.9
27Southlndwt .53 .19 .26 .16 37.4
28FrshVineW 1.06 .54 .57 .34 37.4
29GeeGroupInc 4 .51 .30 .31 .19 37.2
30IssuerDirect 14 19.03 11.31 11.58 6.56 36.2
31ProtalixBio 1.85 1.09 1.14 .64 36.0
32MyomoInc 5.17 2.51 3.27 1.74 34.7
33SunLinkHlth .98 .60 .61 .32 34.6
34Globalstar 2.13 1.22 1.29 .65 33.5
35i80Gold 1.81 1.15 1.18 .58 33.0
36AltisrceAssts 1 5.69 2.75 2.81 1.33 32.1
37PowerREIT 1 .84 .40 .45 .20 30.8
38Sifco 4.17 2.87 3.14 1.40 30.7
39InfuSystem 10.58 7.42 7.51 3.03 28.7
40EngyFuelsgrs 8 8.21 5.16 5.18 2.01 28.0
41CamberEnrs .26 .15 .17 .06 27.6
42FrankStProp 2.72 1.85 1.86 .70 27.3
43TompkinsFncl 46 60.55 43.09 43.98 —16.25 27.0
44RadiantLogis 5 6.66 4.85 4.94 1.70 25.6
45PineapplFinl 2.14 1.20 1.36 .44 24.3
46ITTechPck .37 .20 .24 .08 24.2
47PowrREITpfA 3.81 2.51 2.51 .74 22.8
48AsensusSrg .38 .21 .25 .07 22.6
49NovaGoldg 3.89 2.23 2.90 .84 22.5
50BMTech 2.33 1.45 1.59 .46 22.4
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

