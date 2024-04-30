UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AGBAGrwt
|.30
|.01
|.25
|+.24
|+4033.3
|2Palladynepf
|.24
|.01
|.07
|+.06
|+1260.0
|3Spectairewt
|.08
|.01
|.08
|+.07
|+1150.0
|4AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.49
|+.45
|+1095.1
|5GlblInvestwt
|.04
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+866.7
|6AdTheornwt
|.44
|.05
|.41
|+.36
|+780.4
|7SwviHldgA
|21.94
|1.44
|13.70
|+12.03
|+718.4
|8EnvoyMedwt
|.32
|.01
|.15
|+.13
|+655.0
|9SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|2.30
|+1.96
|+587.1
|10RootIncA
|85.99
|7.22
|69.65
|+59.17
|+564.6
|11ElevaOncol
|5.83
|.51
|3.55
|+3.01
|+561.1
|12JanOneInc
|5.26
|.50
|3.63
|+3.08
|+554.1
|13LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|14PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|15GeneDxA
|18.24
|2.47
|17.07
|+14.32
|+520.7
|16CorbusPhr
|49.87
|5.67
|37.04
|+31.00
|+513.2
|17BoneBiolwt
|25.01
|2.87
|23.90
|+19.98
|+509.7
|18LandosBiors
|22.84
|3.75
|22.30
|+18.64
|+509.3
|19Biofronterwt
|.08
|.01
|.06
|+.05
|+500.0
|20AGBAGr
|4.29
|.32
|2.83
|+2.34
|+482.3
|21JanuxTher
|61.00
|7.79
|57.00
|+46.27
|+431.2
|22DaveIncA
|50.75
|7.73
|43.80
|+35.42
|+422.4
|23NextNavwt
|3.99
|.73
|3.75
|+3.03
|+420.8
|24RailVisionwt
|.45
|.04
|.09
|+.07
|+400.0
|25Solowinn
|72.55
|2.11
|14.49
|+11.50
|+384.6
|26AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|27CandelThr
|11.40
|1.16
|7.05
|+5.58
|+379.6
|28DatChatwt
|.28
|.03
|.13
|+.10
|+364.3
|29DaveIncwt
|.11
|.01
|.07
|+.05
|+353.3
|30Evergreenwt
|.25
|.02
|.09
|+.07
|+350.0
|31VisionSenwt
|.05
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+350.0
|32AirshipAIn
|14.32
|1.34
|7.36
|+5.66
|+332.9
|33VikingThera
|99.41
|17.23
|79.58
|+60.97
|+327.6
|34IXAcqwt
|.10
|.02
|.08
|+.06
|+320.0
|35bioAffinitywt
|.90
|.05
|.36
|+.27
|+318.6
|36SKGrOppwt
|.65
|.06
|.29
|+.22
|+314.3
|37FitellCorpn
|9.90
|.88
|6.31
|+4.78
|+312.4
|38MediacoHld
|6.86
|.40
|1.76
|+1.33
|+309.3
|39PrjctEnrgwt
|.16
|.02
|.10
|+.08
|+300.0
|40Trumpwt
|34.50
|5.01
|19.78
|+14.59
|+281.1
|41BeamrImg
|34.94
|1.37
|5.52
|+4.07
|+280.7
|42KairousAcwt
|.02
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+280.0
|43InsprTcOxwt
|.85
|.14
|.64
|+.47
|+278.2
|44FintchEcowt
|.03
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+277.8
|45Nexalin
|3.40
|.25
|1.53
|+1.13
|+277.8
|46ConnexaSprs
|2.65
|.15
|.75
|+.55
|+269.5
|47MobileHltAn
|29.50
|4.79
|24.65
|+17.95
|+267.9
|48AlarumTch
|30.30
|6.98
|27.73
|+19.97
|+257.3
|49MobixLabswt
|.37
|.05
|.25
|+.18
|+257.1
|50LongbrdPh
|28.15
|16.20
|21.30
|+15.27
|+253.2
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1C3isIncrs
|68.50
|1.11
|1.34
|—51.66
|—
|97.5
|2SunshBiors
|29.10
|.75
|.88
|—26.33
|—
|96.8
|3Volconrs
|7.88
|.21
|.26
|—
|4.20
|—
|94.2
|4FaradyFutrs
|.74
|.04
|.04
|—
|.65
|—
|93.7
|5CasaSyst
|.57
|.03
|.04
|—
|.50
|—
|93.4
|6BeneficntArs
|40.80
|3.26
|3.32
|—35.56
|—
|91.5
|7ZoomcarHld
|7.61
|.30
|.32
|—
|3.37
|—
|91.4
|8AptevoThrs
|10.80
|.67
|.71
|—
|7.25
|—
|91.1
|9JeffsBrand
|5.29
|.24
|.28
|—
|2.78
|—
|91.0
|10Viewrs
|3.64
|.33
|.33
|—
|3.31
|—
|90.9
|11TransCoders
|7.20
|.42
|.61
|—
|5.99
|—
|90.8
|12Aclarionrs
|6.75
|.27
|.30
|—
|2.90
|—
|90.6
|13Pineapple
|.64
|.04
|.06
|—
|.53
|—
|89.5
|14AscentSolar
|.91
|.09
|.10
|—
|.77
|—
|88.6
|15Allarityrs
|11.14
|1.26
|1.27
|—
|9.75
|—
|88.5
|16AN2Thera
|22.22
|2.20
|2.40
|—18.09
|—
|88.3
|17SiNtxTch
|.43
|.02
|.05
|—
|.34
|—
|88.2
|18InspireVetAn
|.50
|.03
|.04
|—
|.30
|—
|88.1
|19Cingulaters
|8.90
|.75
|.92
|—
|6.73
|—
|88.0
|20AmylyxPh
|3
|19.95
|1.70
|1.81
|—12.91
|—
|87.7
|21Longeveronrs
|14.30
|1.60
|1.71
|—11.89
|—
|87.4
|22CERoThera
|12.80
|1.33
|1.39
|—
|9.61
|—
|87.4
|23Perasors
|11.08
|1.22
|1.43
|—
|9.77
|—
|87.2
|24MarinusPh
|11.26
|1.11
|1.41
|—
|9.46
|—
|87.0
|25NuvveHldrs
|7.27
|.64
|.65
|—
|4.35
|—
|87.0
|26mFIntln
|14.49
|1.43
|1.61
|—10.68
|—
|86.9
|27Biolasehrs
|1.19
|.13
|.15
|—
|.97
|—
|86.8
|28LivePerson
|3.98
|.45
|.50
|—
|3.29
|—
|86.8
|29RevelBioscrs
|25.26
|1.78
|2.11
|—12.92
|—
|86.0
|30TruGolfA
|11.82
|1.11
|1.64
|—10.01
|—
|85.9
|31KaixinHldg
|.90
|.11
|.13
|—
|.75
|—
|85.6
|32QuoinPhrrs
|6.18
|.60
|.71
|—
|4.20
|—
|85.6
|33VaxxinityA
|1.05
|.11
|.12
|—
|.73
|—
|85.5
|34LuxUrban
|6.88
|.73
|.87
|—
|5.10
|—
|85.4
|35YumanityTh
|3.80
|.33
|.56
|—
|3.07
|—
|84.5
|36GRIBiors
|5.00
|.41
|.43
|—
|2.27
|—
|84.1
|37CNSPharm
|1.30
|.19
|.21
|—
|1.06
|—
|83.4
|38Gryphonrs
|9.00
|1.22
|1.45
|—
|7.25
|—
|83.3
|39GRIIDInfrn
|9.66
|.85
|.92
|—
|4.55
|—
|83.2
|40PacBiosciCA
|9.99
|1.25
|1.65
|—
|8.16
|—
|83.2
|41TenaxTherrs
|22.88
|3.47
|3.90
|—18.10
|—
|82.3
|42MustngBio
|1.53
|.22
|.25
|—
|1.10
|—
|81.6
|43HWHIntl
|4.79
|.75
|1.92
|—
|8.38
|—
|81.4
|44RlGoodFood
|1.64
|.21
|.28
|—
|1.24
|—
|81.3
|45EffectrThrrs
|17.75
|1.60
|2.25
|—
|9.43
|—
|80.7
|46ImmunerA
|7.68
|1.38
|1.42
|—
|5.93
|—
|80.7
|47FocusUniv
|1.80
|.24
|.29
|—
|1.17
|—
|80.1
|48HubCybrwt
|.29
|.05
|.06
|—
|.24
|—
|80.0
|49SeelosThrs
|1.93
|.27
|.28
|—
|1.11
|—
|79.9
|502U
|1.24
|.23
|.25
|—
|.98
|—
|79.8
