UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 6:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AGBAGrwt .30 .01 .25 +.24 +4033.3
2Palladynepf .24 .01 .07 +.06 +1260.0
3Spectairewt .08 .01 .08 +.07 +1150.0
4AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .49 +.45 +1095.1
5GlblInvestwt .04 .01 .03 +.03 +866.7
6AdTheornwt .44 .05 .41 +.36 +780.4
7SwviHldgA 21.94 1.44 13.70 +12.03 +718.4
8EnvoyMedwt .32 .01 .15 +.13 +655.0
9SoundHnd 5.98 .23 2.30 +1.96 +587.1
10RootIncA 85.99 7.22 69.65 +59.17 +564.6
11ElevaOncol 5.83 .51 3.55 +3.01 +561.1
12JanOneInc 5.26 .50 3.63 +3.08 +554.1
13LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
14PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
15GeneDxA 18.24 2.47 17.07 +14.32 +520.7
16CorbusPhr 49.87 5.67 37.04 +31.00 +513.2
17BoneBiolwt 25.01 2.87 23.90 +19.98 +509.7
18LandosBiors 22.84 3.75 22.30 +18.64 +509.3
19Biofronterwt .08 .01 .06 +.05 +500.0
20AGBAGr 4.29 .32 2.83 +2.34 +482.3
21JanuxTher 61.00 7.79 57.00 +46.27 +431.2
22DaveIncA 50.75 7.73 43.80 +35.42 +422.4
23NextNavwt 3.99 .73 3.75 +3.03 +420.8
24RailVisionwt .45 .04 .09 +.07 +400.0
25Solowinn 72.55 2.11 14.49 +11.50 +384.6
26AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
27CandelThr 11.40 1.16 7.05 +5.58 +379.6
28DatChatwt .28 .03 .13 +.10 +364.3
29DaveIncwt .11 .01 .07 +.05 +353.3
30Evergreenwt .25 .02 .09 +.07 +350.0
31VisionSenwt .05 .01 .03 +.02 +350.0
32AirshipAIn 14.32 1.34 7.36 +5.66 +332.9
33VikingThera 99.41 17.23 79.58 +60.97 +327.6
34IXAcqwt .10 .02 .08 +.06 +320.0
35bioAffinitywt .90 .05 .36 +.27 +318.6
36SKGrOppwt .65 .06 .29 +.22 +314.3
37FitellCorpn 9.90 .88 6.31 +4.78 +312.4
38MediacoHld 6.86 .40 1.76 +1.33 +309.3
39PrjctEnrgwt .16 .02 .10 +.08 +300.0
40Trumpwt 34.50 5.01 19.78 +14.59 +281.1
41BeamrImg 34.94 1.37 5.52 +4.07 +280.7
42KairousAcwt .02 .01 .02 +.01 +280.0
43InsprTcOxwt .85 .14 .64 +.47 +278.2
44FintchEcowt .03 .01 .03 +.03 +277.8
45Nexalin 3.40 .25 1.53 +1.13 +277.8
46ConnexaSprs 2.65 .15 .75 +.55 +269.5
47MobileHltAn 29.50 4.79 24.65 +17.95 +267.9
48AlarumTch 30.30 6.98 27.73 +19.97 +257.3
49MobixLabswt .37 .05 .25 +.18 +257.1
50LongbrdPh 28.15 16.20 21.30 +15.27 +253.2
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1C3isIncrs 68.50 1.11 1.34 —51.66 97.5
2SunshBiors 29.10 .75 .88 —26.33 96.8
3Volconrs 7.88 .21 .26 4.20 94.2
4FaradyFutrs .74 .04 .04 .65 93.7
5CasaSyst .57 .03 .04 .50 93.4
6BeneficntArs 40.80 3.26 3.32 —35.56 91.5
7ZoomcarHld 7.61 .30 .32 3.37 91.4
8AptevoThrs 10.80 .67 .71 7.25 91.1
9JeffsBrand 5.29 .24 .28 2.78 91.0
10Viewrs 3.64 .33 .33 3.31 90.9
11TransCoders 7.20 .42 .61 5.99 90.8
12Aclarionrs 6.75 .27 .30 2.90 90.6
13Pineapple .64 .04 .06 .53 89.5
14AscentSolar .91 .09 .10 .77 88.6
15Allarityrs 11.14 1.26 1.27 9.75 88.5
16AN2Thera 22.22 2.20 2.40 —18.09 88.3
17SiNtxTch .43 .02 .05 .34 88.2
18InspireVetAn .50 .03 .04 .30 88.1
19Cingulaters 8.90 .75 .92 6.73 88.0
20AmylyxPh 3 19.95 1.70 1.81 —12.91 87.7
21Longeveronrs 14.30 1.60 1.71 —11.89 87.4
22CERoThera 12.80 1.33 1.39 9.61 87.4
23Perasors 11.08 1.22 1.43 9.77 87.2
24MarinusPh 11.26 1.11 1.41 9.46 87.0
25NuvveHldrs 7.27 .64 .65 4.35 87.0
26mFIntln 14.49 1.43 1.61 —10.68 86.9
27Biolasehrs 1.19 .13 .15 .97 86.8
28LivePerson 3.98 .45 .50 3.29 86.8
29RevelBioscrs 25.26 1.78 2.11 —12.92 86.0
30TruGolfA 11.82 1.11 1.64 —10.01 85.9
31KaixinHldg .90 .11 .13 .75 85.6
32QuoinPhrrs 6.18 .60 .71 4.20 85.6
33VaxxinityA 1.05 .11 .12 .73 85.5
34LuxUrban 6.88 .73 .87 5.10 85.4
35YumanityTh 3.80 .33 .56 3.07 84.5
36GRIBiors 5.00 .41 .43 2.27 84.1
37CNSPharm 1.30 .19 .21 1.06 83.4
38Gryphonrs 9.00 1.22 1.45 7.25 83.3
39GRIIDInfrn 9.66 .85 .92 4.55 83.2
40PacBiosciCA 9.99 1.25 1.65 8.16 83.2
41TenaxTherrs 22.88 3.47 3.90 —18.10 82.3
42MustngBio 1.53 .22 .25 1.10 81.6
43HWHIntl 4.79 .75 1.92 8.38 81.4
44RlGoodFood 1.64 .21 .28 1.24 81.3
45EffectrThrrs 17.75 1.60 2.25 9.43 80.7
46ImmunerA 7.68 1.38 1.42 5.93 80.7
47FocusUniv 1.80 .24 .29 1.17 80.1
48HubCybrwt .29 .05 .06 .24 80.0
49SeelosThrs 1.93 .27 .28 1.11 79.9
502U 1.24 .23 .25 .98 79.8
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

