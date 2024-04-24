Universal Health Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Wednesday reported…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $261.8 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

