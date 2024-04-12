Unity Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Friday reported net income of $9.6 million…

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Friday reported net income of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

