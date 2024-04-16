UnitedHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.41 billion…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.41 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.63 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $99.8 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.25 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.50 to $28 per share.

