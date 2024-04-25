United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $86.8 million.…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $86.8 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $401.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $255.6 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBSI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.