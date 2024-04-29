UMB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Monday reported net income of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Monday reported net income of $110.3 million in its first quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $2.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.47 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $679.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $405.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.8 million.

