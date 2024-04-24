Tyler Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $54.2…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $54.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $512.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $507.8 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion.

