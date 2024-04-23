Trustmark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.5 million. The…

The bank, based in Jackson, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $288.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $191.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187 million.

