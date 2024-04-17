Triumph Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $116.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFIN

