TransMedics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.3 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

