Trane Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $436.3 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.22 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.40 to $10.50 per share.

