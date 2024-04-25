Tradeweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $126.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $126.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $408.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $408.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.1 million.

