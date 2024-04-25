Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $198.2…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $198.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.83.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.39 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $9.85 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.