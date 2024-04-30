TPG RE Finance Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $94.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.9 million.

