Timken: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $103.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.30 per share.

