The Top Real Estate Companies in Virginia

Whether it’s the state’s diverse economic centers, varying landscape or moderate climate, Virginia attracts an array of homebuyers.

Northern Virginia — including Fairfax County, Arlington County and the city of Alexandria — has long drawn professionals commuting to Washington, D.C. Since the rise of remote work in the wake of the pandemic, the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors reports residents have moved to outlying suburbs in Loudoun, Stafford and Prince William counties.

Meanwhile, Richmond attracts young families and retirees, with professionals working in law, finance or government. And the job market in the Hampton Roads region, which encompasses Virginia Beach and nearby Norfolk and Newport News, offers some niche opportunities in both the civilian and government sectors that make moving to the area attractive for defense contractor positions to hotelier jobs. Virginia Beach also ranked as the third hottest housing market in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The average home value in Virginia is about $385,780, according to Zillow, rising 5.8% over the past year.

The amount you’ll spend on a home in Virginia will hinge on where you move within the state. The median home price in Richmond is $348,593, up 5.2% year over year. That’s similar to the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan statistical area, where the median home price is $345,821, up 6.2% over last year.

Tight inventory and a lock-in effect from homeowners staying put due to mortgage rates around 7% has put upward pressure on prices in some markets, according to the statewide Virginia Realtors association. The largest median price gains in February 2024 were in Martinsville, Southern Piedmont, the Southwest Virginia market, and coastal areas in the Northern Neck and Chesapeake Bay and Rivers area. The median price declined in the Danville area and also in the Eastern Shore market, compared to last February.

No matter where you choose to settle in Virginia, it’s important to team up with the right real estate firm in the course of buying a home.

Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Virginia by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— The Reynolds EmpowerHome Team.

— The Keri Shull Team.

— The Yeatman Group.

— The Hogan Group.

— Debbie Dogrul Associates.

— Shepherd Homes Group.

— Carolyn Young Team.

— William Close Group.

— The Casey Samson Team.

— Sherif and Ali Group.

The Reynolds EmpowerHome Team

The Reynolds EmpowerHome Team is a mother-daughter family business serving areas including Richmond, Virginia Beach and northern Virginia. Beginning her estate career in 1988, Debbie Reynolds was joined by her daughter, Sarah, in 2006. Affiliated with Keller Williams, they work with many real estate partners and support staff based in Chantilly, Richmond and Newport News in Virginia, as well as offices in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. In 2023, the Reynolds EmpowerHome Team earned more than $1 billion in sales.

The Keri Shull Team

Founded in 2009, the Keri Shull Team consists of 40 agents with an office in Arlington. It is now affiliated with eXp Realty, serving Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William County and Stafford, Virginia, as well as metropolitan Washington, D.C., Maryland and Florida.

The Yeatman Group

The Yeatman Group was founded in 2014 by Kyle Yeatman, a realtor with more than 15 years of experience in every product category, ranging from entry-level townhomes to estate style homes valued at more than $1 million. Experienced in new construction development, Yeatman leads a staff of 40 based outside of Richomnd, with offices in Midlothian and Farmville. In 2023, the group earned $413 million in sales. The Yeatman Groups serves neighborhoods including Newmarket, Woodlake and Bellshire.

The Hogan Group

Based in Richmond, The Hogan Group serves Virginia’s capital as well as Charlottesville, Williamsburg, Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck region. Mike Hogan founded the group in 2010 and turned it in to an independent brokerage after experiencing substantial growth in the five year period ending in 2019. Consisting of a staff of eight, the group earned $405 million in sales.

Debbie Dogrul Associates

Based in Fairfax, Debbie Dogrul Associates employs more than 40 realtors and support staff. Affiliated with eXp Realty, the team serves communities including Annandale, Burke, Fairfax, Fairfax Station and Springfield. In 2023, Debbie Dogrul Associates earned $356 million in sales.

Shepherd Homes Group

Founded in 2018 by seasoned Washington, D.C., realtor Jason Cheperdak, Shepherd Homes Group consists of 30 realtors and support staff. Its comprehensive support staff and business partners offer clients complementary legal counsel, estate planning, tax planning, home design, furniture selection and custom renovation management as well as private financing solutions. The team also specializes in international and domestic relocation tailored to members of the military and government officials. Affiliated with Samson Properties, the firm serves northern Virginia and metropolitan Washington, D.C., including Franconia, McLean and Reston. In 2023, it earned $266 million in sales.

Carolyn Young Team

With over $500 million in personal sales volume, Carolyn Young has been helping buyers and sellers for over 20 years. Affiliated with Samson Properties, the team of 20 realtors serves buyers in Fairfax County and suburban communities in Maryland and West Virginia within commuting distance of Washington, D.C. The Carolyn Young Team has offices in Leesburg, Virginia as well as Maryland and West Virginia. In 2023, the team earned $225 million in sales.

William Close Group

The William Close Group serves northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland, as well as suburban Richmond. Prominent neighborhoods served include Ashburn and Woodbridge, Virginia. Its 60 agents operate from offices in Alexandria, Arlington, McLean and Midlothian, Virginia. The company touts its strong network of lenders, inspectors, title companies and contractors to help clients with every step of the process. In 2023, the William Close Group earned $220 million in sales.

The Casey Samson Team

Inspired by the success of his brother Danny in developing Samson Properties, an independent brokerage serving northern Virginia, Casey Samson returned full time to real estate in 2007 and joined forces with Julie Hart and his daughter Kelly Samson to form The Casey Samson Team in 2009. Casey has 30 years of real estate and real estate finance experience, having worked as realtor since 1981 and founded developed two online mortgage lending products. A lifelong resident of Vienna, Casey is driven by guiding principles formed from his time as a member of the Marine Corp Silent Drill Team and youth football coach. Amongst the staff of 11 is Casey’s brother Pat, who also has a background in the mortgage industry, and their children. The Casey Samson Team specializes in Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties. In 2023, the team earned $158 million in sales.

Sherif and Ali Group

Sherif Abdalla and Ali Alasgar Farhadov lead a team of six working with local developers and homeowners in the high-end market. Affiliated with Compass, the group has an office in Arlington that serves cities including McLean, Great Falls, Arlington, Vienna and Falls Church. The group earned $153 million in sales in 2023.

How to Find a Virginia Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of Virginia’s top real estate firms above. Before you settle on a specific real estate agent, do some research and ask a lot of questions to find out what specific skills each agent brings to the table. Your real estate agent is meant to guide you through the most significant purchase you’ll ever make, so you’ll want to find someone you trust.

Update 05/01/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.