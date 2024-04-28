Known for its beautiful scenery, hot restaurant scene and plethora of outdoor activities, Denver is a city that’s been drawing…

Known for its beautiful scenery, hot restaurant scene and plethora of outdoor activities, Denver is a city that’s been drawing its share of attention. Denver was recently ranked the hottest U.S. housing market overall, beating out popular cities like Raleigh, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte.

That could pose a challenge for buyers, because at this point, the average home value in Denver is about $575,000, according to Zillow. That’s just a 0.4% increase from a year ago, but it’s a considerably higher number than the average U.S. home value of about $354,000.

If you’re eager to buy a home in Denver, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to partner with. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Denver, by sales volume according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— Nostalgic Homes Group.

— Be One.

— Elite Home Partners.

— The Abbey Collection.

— The Wolfe/Bouc Group.

— The Elevated Living Group.

— Buy and Sell 5280.

— The Stoddard, Dana and Murphy Team.

— Trish Bragg & Maggie Armstrong.

— Preferred Properties.

Nostalgic Homes Group

Affiliated with Compass, Nostalgic Homes Group was founded in 1985 by a pair of real estate professionals with a passion for vintage homes in the Highlands community. Thomas and Carolann Sinclair created a niche in the local real estate industry. After Thomas’ death in 2004, Carolann passed the business on to their principal team members, Jenny Apel and Corey Wadley, and since 2006, the two have continued to specialize in vintage real estate and expanded the team to include more than 20 brokers. The team joined Compass in 2019 and today serves urban and vintage homeowners across the Denver Metro region in all styles of residential sales, new construction and investment properties. Nostalgic Homes Group focuses on communities that include Thornton, Littleton, Golden, Lakewood and Arvada. The team had $225,230,320 in sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends.

Be One

Be One, a Compass affiliate, consists of more than 50 real estate professionals. The team serves areas including Aurora, Castle Rock, Denver, Denver Castle Rock Parker Lone Tree Cherry Hills Aurora Evergreen Golden Arvada, Glendale, Golden, Granby and Saddle Rock. Be One recorded $194,370,364 in sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends.

Elite Home Partners

Elite Home Partners is a team of more than 120 real estate professionals. The firm, which is affiliated with Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate, focuses on Denver-area communities that include Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Englewood, Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. Elite Home Partners notched sales volume of $166,481,146 in 2023, according to RealTrends.

The Abbey Collection

Affiliated with Compass, the Abbey Collection aims to make buying a home in the Denver metro area fun and successful. Lori Abbey has more than 12 years of experience and is a full-service licensed real estate broker. With a focus on luxury real estate in areas that include Washington Park, Park Hill and Arvada, the Abbey Collection had 132,654,725 in sales volume on record, according to RealTrends.

The Wolfe/Bouc Group

Affiliated with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, the Wolfe/Bouc Group is a team of four. Ian Wolfe was raised in a family of Denver real estate agents and developed a passion for real estate at a young age. Chris Bouc has a decades-long track record of selling real estate in Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods. The Wolfe/Bouc Group serves buyers in areas that include Washington Park, Cherry Hills Village, Park Hill and Greenwood Village. The firm marked $124,815,302 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

The Elevated Living Group

The Elevated Living Group has a combined 41-plus years of real estate experience over more than 1,000 closed transactions totaling $1 billion in sales volume. Affiliated with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Principal Deviree Vallejo is most proud that over 90 percent of her business is based on referrals and repeat business. Principal Liz Richards has been a Denver resident since 2022 and has experience in new construction, historic homes and investment properties.

Buy and Sell 5280

Affiliated with Compass, Buy and Sell 5280 consists of eight real estate professionals with a focus on areas that include Greenwood Village, Castle Rock, and Aurora. Buy and Sell 5280’s 2023 sales volume was $105,910,440, according to RealTrends.

The Stoddard, Dana and Murphy Team

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker, the Stoddard, Dana and Murphy Team brings years of experience to the table. Janie Stoddard is a native of New York City who spent 28 years in Southern California, where she put her design background and love for real estate to work and fixed and flipped homes. Elizabeth Murphy landed in Denver in 2003 and worked for eight years as an interior design professional before becoming a licensed real estate agent. Marilyn Dana has been applauded for her attention to detail in real estate transactions. The team boasts $95,637,846 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends. The team primarily serves clients in Cherry Hills, Greenwood Village, Denver and the greater metro area.

Trish Bragg & Maggie Armstrong

Affiliated with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Trish Bragg and Maggie Armstrong have worked together since 2004 and specialize in some of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods, including Hilltop, Cherry Hills and Greenwood Village. With 98% of their business coming from referrals, Bragg and Armstrong are clearly committed to excellent customer service. Their experience selling luxury homes along with a focus on technology and marketing anchor the firm’s formula for success. The pair has helped more than 350 families buy and sell homes and has $765,095,698 of sales volume on record since 2004.

Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties, affiliated with Compass, has been serving clients in the Denver area since 1974. As a team of 11, Preferred Properties focuses on areas that include Highlands Ranch, Centennial and Littleton. Locally owned and operated, Preferred Properties has kept its geographic focus on the greater Denver area by design. The firm had $91,052,113 in 2023 sales volume, according to RealTrends.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Denver might start with one of the options above. But it’s wise to interview multiple agents before choosing the best person for the job.

Buying a home is a significant financial undertaking. Given the way home prices are trending in Denver, you want a savvy agent in your corner who can help you negotiate a price that make sense for you. Take the time to work through your options to make your Denver home search as successful as possible.

More from U.S. News

20 Packing and Moving Tips and Tricks to Simplify Your Move

4 Tips to Make Buying a Home Together Easier

How to Win a Bidding War on a House

The Top Real Estate Companies in Denver originally appeared on usnews.com