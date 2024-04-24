The First Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $104.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

