Texas Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $26.1 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $458.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $256.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.3 million.

