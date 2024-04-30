Tetra Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $915,000…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $915,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $151 million in the period.

