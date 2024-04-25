Terex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $108.5 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $108.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.60.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings to be $6.95 to $7.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

