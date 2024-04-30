Tenet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.15 billion. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.15 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $21.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.98.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.37 to $9.41 per share, with revenue ranging from $20 billion to $20.4 billion.

