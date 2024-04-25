Teladoc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $81.9 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $81.9 million in its first quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $646.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $637 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $660 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.10 to 80 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion.

