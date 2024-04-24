TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $541 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL

