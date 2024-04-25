TAL Education: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported net income of $27.5 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported net income of $27.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $429.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.6 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.