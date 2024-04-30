Sysco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $424.7 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $424.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $19.38 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.75 billion.

Sysco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

