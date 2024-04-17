Synovus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $124.5 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $124.5 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Georgia, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $901.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $537.7 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $549 million.

