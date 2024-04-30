Super Micro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $402.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $6.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $6.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.78 per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.62 to $8.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.5 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.29 to $24.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.3 billion to $14.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.