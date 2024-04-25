Summit Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported net income of $17…

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported net income of $17 million in its first quarter.

The Moorefield, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.14 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

