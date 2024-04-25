STMicroelectronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $513 million. On a per-share…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $513 million.

On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had profit of 54 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.