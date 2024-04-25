Stericycle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13.1 million. The…

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13.1 million.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $664.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.8 million.

