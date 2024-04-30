Stepan Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.9 million. On…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $551.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.8 million.

