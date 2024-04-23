Spotify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $213.9 million. On a…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $213.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Spotify said it expects revenue in the range of $4.13 billion.

