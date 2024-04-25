Southwest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported a loss of $231 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported a loss of $231 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.33 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.45 billion.

