SouthState: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $115.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winter Haven, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $535.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $415.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $416.8 million.

