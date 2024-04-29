Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported net income…

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported net income of $11.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC

