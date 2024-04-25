South Plains Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Thursday reported net income of $10.9…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Thursday reported net income of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The Lubbock, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

