Sleep Number: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $470.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.