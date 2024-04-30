Skyworks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $183.3 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.21.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWKS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.