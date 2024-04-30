Sirius XM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $265 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.75 billion.

