Simpson Manufacturing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported earnings of $75.4 million in its first quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share.

The building materials company posted revenue of $530.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSD

