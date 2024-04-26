Silica Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KATY, Texas (AP) — KATY, Texas (AP) — U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Friday reported net income of $13.7…

KATY, Texas (AP) — KATY, Texas (AP) — U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Friday reported net income of $13.7 million in its first quarter.

The Katy, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $325.9 million in the period.

