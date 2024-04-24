SEI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $131.4…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $131.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $511.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEIC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.