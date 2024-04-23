Seagate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $25 million.…

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

